Valley schools to get 500,000 face masks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 500,000 face masks are being handed out to local school districts.
Right now, they are being stored at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
The masks were given to the Mahoning County Educational Service Center from the Ohio Department of Education.
The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is acting as a distribution center for other counties, including Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana.
“it’s something that we needed just to try to keep all the students and faculty and everyone safe. We just couldn’t be more thankful,” said Eric Palmer, spokesperson for the Mahoning County ESC.
The masks will distributed to each county and then to each school district.
