SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem City Schools announced on Monday that they will host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 5pm.

According to an announcement on the Salem City Schools website, the pop-up clinic will occur at the Salem High School library.

The clinic will provide Pfizer doses one, two or the booster shot for people ages five and up.

If interested in signing students up, parents must fill out this form from Salem City Schools.