Valley school to hold meeting to discuss recent absences

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crestview Local Schools will have a special meeting to discuss absences so far this year.

The meeting starts at 6a.m. at their Performing Arts Center. They will also talk about community input they received in a recent meeting on masks.

The district’s website shows they’ve had 61 COVID infections in the district this school year. They’re also dealing with cases of hand foot and mouth disease.



First News will have a crew at the meeting. We’ll let you know if any decisions are made.