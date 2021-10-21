Valley school provides hands-on business experience

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to learning some students learn better hands-on. South Range schools has a new opportunity for middle and high school students this year. It’s called R Inc. it’s a business with school credit.

Teacher Michelle Gaia said she wanted to incorporate entrepreneurship and teaching students about SR Inc. goes along with that.

To do that, Gaia and high school technology teacher Mark Geisy created the business, with 55 students involved between the middle and high schools.

Right now, they are working on printing and selling Halloween shirts but can also create banners and engrave and embroider items.

“All of the students are interested. They all step up and they want to participate. As long as they want to do it, I will keep coming up with those ideas and ways to make that happen for them,” Gaia said.

Students are involved in all aspects from ordering, to the financials to actually making the products.

“If I ever wanted to make my own business, this would be a good first, learning how to do everything that I need,” said 8th grader Taylor Parry.

Students say they are also taught about programs, apps and platforms used in business while also earning credit toward the high school technology class.

“We learn about Google platforms like Google sheets, Google docs, and we made our own order forms, said 8th grader Michael Lucas.

The teachers and principal Dan Szolek have been working on this program for three years. It is funded through the South Range Foundation.