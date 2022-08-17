MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again, and the days of kids heading back to class after Labor Day are long over.

School is starting in the area and McDonald is one of the first to bring students back for the 2022-2023 school year.

Other districts are holding open houses this week and will start next week.

Drivers are reminded to watch for kids walking to and from school and for school buses. Keep in mind drivers must stop 10 feet from the front or rear of a bus and can’t go until the bus resumes motion or until signaled by the school bus driver to proceed.

If a highway is divided into four or more lanes, a driver does not have to stop for a school bus approaching from the opposite direction.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.