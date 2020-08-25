Valley school districts looking to hire teacher aides for upcoming year

There will be a Zoom call Thursday when those who are interested can learn about available positions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is hosting a virtual hiring event for people interested in becoming an aide for preschool or grade school teachers during the upcoming academic year.

Several school districts in the Valley are looking for teacher aides including Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Campbell, Jackson-Milton, Lowellville, Poland, Rootstown, Sebring, Southeast, South Range, Struthers, Springfield, Western Reserve and YSU.

Anyone interested can join the Zoom call Thursday to learn more about available positions. The first session starts at 10 a.m. and the second starts at 2 p.m.

Participants are asked to have their resume ready in PDF format.

You can register for this hiring event online. A link to the Zoom call will be emailed Wednesday.

For more information, contact Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government Director Sandy Furano at 330-533-8771 or s.furano@mahoningesc.org.