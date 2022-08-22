(WKBN)- We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass along Monday morning.

Starting Monday in Youngstown, Four Mile Run Road over 680 will be closed.

This is because of bridge replacements. The detour is Crum Road to Meridian to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.

Work here won’t be done until November.

In Smith Township, North Benton Road West will shut down Monday between Johnson and Bandy roads.

This is for a culvert replacement. Officials suggest you take Johnson to Middletown Road to Bandy as a detour.

This road is expected to reopen on Wednesday.