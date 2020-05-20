Valley restaurants prepare for return of indoor dining

Restaurants that offer salad bars or buffets may hold off on allowing customers to self serve

(WKBN) – Restaurants across the Valley are getting ready to resume indoor dining services on Thursday.

It is a big sigh for restaurants who can finally welcome back customers inside their business for the first time since March 15.

However, there will be some notable changes in place.

If you recently dined out at any restaurant on their patio area, you probably noticed that there wasn’t much seating. That will be a common trend in dining rooms everywhere to maximize their efforts to social distance.

At some places in Ohio, there have been physical barriers between customers as well.

Restaurants that offer salad bars or buffets may hold off on allowing customers to self serve.

Restaurant employees will be wearing masks at all times. Customers may be asked to wear face coverings in waiting areas and while walking to the restroom.

For those working at the business, they are now required to pass a daily assessment of temperature checks as well.

If you plan to go out, it has to be in groups of less than 10 due to state requirements.

Businesses are also required to wipe down high-touch surfaces every two hours.

Also, there may be changes on your table when it comes to condiments like ketchup. That won’t be on your table anymore, and some restaurants may move to all-plastic silverware and cups.