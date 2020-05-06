Valley restaurants adjust to growing demand for carry-out orders

Westside Bowl has done more food sales this past weekend than they have ever done before

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a month and a half since Valley restaurants were ordered to close their doors for dine-in services.

Dining rooms may be closed, but some local restaurants say they are busier than ever.

“Took us from barely doing any carry-out to doing a substantial carry-out. So much that the kitchen staff is strained,” said Nathan Offerdahl from Westside Bowl.

Westside Bowl has done more food sales this past weekend than they have ever done before.

“The first couple of days where we got crazy, we were overwhelmed and capacity was the issue,” Offerdahl said.

Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats is also dealing with a higher demand in takeout orders.

“What we’re seeing is people that order one or two salads, they’re coming in now and getting three, four, five orders. The orders are getting much larger because only one person from the office or wherever they work is coming in to pick up the food,” said Melissa Poland from Sweet Melissa’s.

Up the street, Cocca’s Pizza is also adjusting.

“We’re getting very busy for a three to four-hour period when it was normally spread out for a whole day and that’s been very challenging,” said Nick Ludban from Cocca’s Pizza.

This challenge has restaurants putting in extra hours and making adjustments to get orders out.

Westside Bowl is thinking about hiring more employees, while Sweet Melissa’s and Cocca’s Pizza already have.

“The staff has been good here. They’ve been working hard, so it’s nice we’re all coming together. It’s really stressful. You can see on the faces of the people walking in,” Poland said.

Restaurants seeing a higher demand in takeout orders can lead to a longer wait time for customers.

“You’re always going to have folks that aren’t pleased. Our goal is to never have that be a problem,” Offerdahl said.

As restaurants adjust to the increase in take out orders, they want customers who may be frustrated during this time to know that they are working as hard as they can.

“I think it is the extra steps that we’re taking for that safety and it does kind of gum us up a bit, but it’s worth it in the end,” Poland said.