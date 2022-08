LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Landmark Restaurant and Bakery in Liberty is back open.

The restaurant has been closed since last week when a car crashed into the front of it.

Owners posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that they are back open.

The entryway of the restaurant on Churchill-Hubbard Road was damaged.

Firefighters on the scene said the driver’s foot slipped and the car went over a parking stop and into the entrance.

No one was hurt.