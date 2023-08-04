(WKBN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 billion, and people in the Valley are trying their luck.

Some people are using the lotto machine to draw their numbers, while others select a number that has meaning. Either way, the goal is the same: everyone wants to win.

Valley resident Michele Woods spoke with First News about what she would do if she hit big.

“Contribute to my church, these agencies to help other people, my family and get me a house and a car,” Woods said.

The next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday.