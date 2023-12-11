Berea, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike Commission has named the winners of its annual “Name-a-Snowplow” contest.

Among the eight winners for 2023, are two from the local Mahoning Valley area.

‘I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places’ was submitted by Jacqueline Flowers of Austintown, Ohio. A snowplow truck at the Hiram Maintenance Building in Portage County will get the name.

David Kelso, of Boardman, won for the name ‘Fast and Flurrious,’ which will be used at the Canfield Maintenance Building in Mahoning County.

A snowplow truck will also be named at each of the Ohio Turnpike’s six other maintenance buildings: Kunkle (Williams County), Swanton (Fulton County), Elmore (Ottawa County), Castalia (Erie County), Amherst (Lorain County), Boston (Summit County).

Ferzan Ahmen, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike Commission thanked everyone who participated in this year’s contest.

“The contest serves as a reminder that roadway safety needs to be top-of-mind during the winter driving season,” he said in a press release. “Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing snowplow trucks and allow extra space for the crews to clear the road. They typically work together clearing multiple lanes simultaneously, so make sure to give them space to work. Don’t crowd the plow. The safest place to be is behind a snowplow truck. During winter storms, motorists should consider traveling only when necessary.”

This year, more than 100 snowplow trucks will be available to maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s 1,395 lane miles, 31 toll plaza interchanges, and 14 service plazas across 13 counties in northern Ohio.

The entire Ohio Turnpike (241 miles in each direction) can be plowed once per hour with current staffing and equipment levels at the eight maintenance buildings. Each facility maintains about a 30-mile stretch of the turnpike in both the east and westbound directions.

The contest kicked off on October 17. More than 3,600 names were submitted, and nearly 8,100 votes were cast on the turnpike commission’s website. Each winner receives a $100 gift card.

The other winners are:

Don’t Flurry Be Happy

Denise Hocevar-Rendlesham (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)

Kunkle Maintenance Building

Blades of Flurry

Cameryn Wise (Waterville, Ohio)

Swanton Maintenance Building

We’re Off To See The Blizzard

Philip Metro (Painesville, Ohio)

Elmore Maintenance Building

Hang On Scoopy

Steven Borzymowski (Sandusky, Ohio)

Castalia Maintenance Building

Scoop! There It Is

Annette Soule (Lorain, Ohio)

Amherst Maintenance Building

Who Let The Plows Out

Christie Williamson (Akron, Ohio)

Boston Maintenance Building