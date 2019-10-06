Valley residents head outside to embrace fall weather

Now with the fall weather back, one Austintown woman said she doesn't plan on missing a weekend on her bike until December

(WKBN) – People walking along paths in Boardman and Austintown embraced the cooler temperatures this weekend.

Randa Shabayek, of Austintown, said she tries to get out on her bike every weekend but isn’t always able to.

Now with the fall weather back, Shabayek doesn’t plan on missing a weekend on her bike until December.

“I love it because it’s cool when you run or walk or bike. It’s not that hot. You don’t sweat too much,” she said.

Ron Sweetko, of Boardman, said he takes a walk on the trails every day.

“I like the summer weather myself, the hotter the better. But my dog here, Maddie, has a heavier coat and she enjoys the cooler weather. So, it’s a lot nicer for her,” he said.

Sweetko said he notices fewer people heading outside as the winter months get closer.