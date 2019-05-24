Valley residents excited, ready to head outside to enjoy summer activities

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner and people are getting ready to enjoy outside activities in the warmer weather.

Ohio’s state parks and lakes are open, ready for campers, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

For anglers along Mosquito Lake, it was back to the familiar rhythm of cast, release, reel it in on Friday. It didn’t matter that the fish were being sly.

“I usually release them. If they ain’t big enough, I ain’t keepin’ them,” one fisherman said.

Many people stay overnight at state parks — camping is a cheap and easy way to commune with nature.

“When you’re camping, it seems like everybody is friendly. Everybody is out here for the same thing, to relax and have a good time,” said Jim Hattery.

You don’t have to fish to enjoy nature. At O.R.E. in Boardman, Heather Heath says it’s easy to understand the lure of the great outdoors.

“I think people are missing nature. Everything in life is so far removed from being outside. There’s a focus on being inside and technology and most people’s jobs are inside. People are just starved for sunlight,” she said.

Camping can be extravagant or it can be extremely cost effective. There’s one thing you don’t want to skip, however — a good sleeping pad or mat.

“The most important thing is if you’re not sleeping comfortably, you are miserable. It doesn’t matter what you are doing — backpacking, car camping — if you’re sleeping on the ground and you are uncomfortable, the entire experience is absolutely miserable,” Heath said.

Many marinas opened this week too, with boat rentals available.