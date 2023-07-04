(WKBN) — Fourth of July festivities are in full swing, and First News went to numerous events across the Valley.

In 1776 the U.S. declared its independence from Britain, and every year since then Americans mark the Fourth of July with food, fun, and of course, fireworks!

Howland kicked off at 10 a.m. this morning with its annual parade. Every float this year was designed to honor Lady Liberty and all that she stands for.

Canfield also celebrated today with a parade. The lineup started at the Canfield Fairgrounds then traveled along South Broad Street to around the Green. This year’s theme was “One Flag, One Land, One Heart.”

Some highlights included the Canfield Pride Marching Band and the North Coast Pipe and Dum unit. There are also kids games, music, and an antique car show.

Before the parade, Canfield also celebrated with races. Even kids got in on the action. They ran a half-mile “Fun Run” at Farmers National Bank. Right after the kids crossed the finish line, adults took off for the annual “Firecracker” 4-mile run.