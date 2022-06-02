COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- A civil lawsuit within the Ohio Republican Party was dismissed Tuesday.

According to the the Lisbon Morning Journal, the lawsuit stemmed from allegations against county chairman Dave Johnson who also serves as the state county treasurer.

Reports said that the lawsuit alleged Republican party funds were missing without adequate clarification of where the funds were spent.

The ruling states that the regulation requiring the audit and the transparency sought by the plaintiff’s applies only to political candidates and not to political parties.

In the end, it was determined that the claims did not have merit.