YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Valley Congressman is predicting there will be some changes coming in the next session of Congress.

Republican Bill Johnson believes current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be chosen as the next Speaker of the House now that the Gop will be in the majority.

“I look forward to seeing what he’s going to do. There’s always some things that you can do to tweak the committee process to make it work better, and I look forward to participating in that,” Johnson said.

As part of the transition process, members of the House could move into leadership positions on different committees.

The next session of Congress will begin in January.