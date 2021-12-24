YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many churches are holding Christmas Eve services Friday including some downtown holding midnight mass.

They’re more than just pep talks — they provide hope and encouragement. A few leaders reminded the Valley better days are ahead.

Bishop David Bonnar is celebrating his first midnight mass as leader of the Youngstown Diocese. He spoke at Saint Columba Cathedral about the theme he will convey in his homily.

“I think the message I feel inspired to share is that God comes to us in our chaos and He brings us His peace, His hope, and His joy,” Bonnar said.

The Greek Orthodox Christmas isn’t for another two weeks, but Archangel Michael in Campbell uses a Gregorian calendar and celebrates now.

Reverend Steve Denas led a service Friday morning sharing that the world believes no God is watching or taking care of us, but the church knows different.

“We are able to navigate through these days with hope,” Denas said.

Reverend Stephen Turner is celebrating his first Christmas with Faith Fellowship Church of God. When he shares a Christmas message Sunday, love will be a major theme.

“But it’s the most valuable thing we could ever hold onto, because without love we would never want to be around each other,” Turner said.

Reverend Turner believes love can make a big difference — even change our world.

“The Bishop wants people to know they are loved. They may feel everyone is against them, but to know that’s not the case,” Turner said.

“This is our moment right now and we need to behold that and know that we’re never alone in that moment. That God walks with us and that God always provides,” Bonnar said.

The midnight mass at Saint Columba is being carried on Catholic Television.