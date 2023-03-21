YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Homes sales climbed 14.5% nationwide last month.

Real estate is mostly local, so here’s how the numbers looked in the tri-county area for February.

The number of homes sold in Mahoning County was down 26% during the month compared to a year ago, but the average sale was over $168,000. That’s up 8%.

Trumbull County home sales slid 18%. The average price was up 8% to $150,000.

You’ll notice the numbers are reversed for Columbiana County with home sales up 2% but the average price dropped to $129,000, a loss of 20%.