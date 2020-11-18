Valley railroad line to get over $1 million in for repairs and upgrades

Five rail crossings will be resurfaced and repaired as part of the work project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rail line that runs from Struthers to Columbiana County will get over $1 million in repairs and upgrades.

Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad (YSRR) will get $350,025 to match $350,025 of YSRR funding and a $700,050 FRA CRISI grant to help with the installation of more than 10,000 ties and surfacing work along the rail line.

Five rail crossings will be resurfaced and repaired as part of the work project.

“This federal grant program provided us the opportunity to leverage both private and state funding for railroads. These rail infrastructure improvements will have positive impacts on Ohio’s transportation network for decades,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

