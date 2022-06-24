BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- MYCAP’s Summer Crisis Program starts July 5.

The program helps people with their utility bills and provides them with air conditioning units and fans.

It’s available to anyone who qualifies income wise. This includes those who have a disconnection notice, need service turned back on or it’s already been turned off and you need it restored again. It’s also available for those enrolled in Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan.

The HEAP Director Joan Trgovac said that even more people have been eligible these past few years because the criteria has expanded due to COVID. She said because of COVID, inflation and these temperatures lately, it’s extra important to help everyone they can.

“We do know customers are struggling out there with cost of increase of groceries, utilities and gas for vehicles so its even more important this year its offered because we do not need people to not be able to be able to beat the heat for the summer and have other health related issues or suffering due to the inability to pay the electric bill or have air conditioners or fans to help them through it,” Trgovac said.

The program starts July 5, but you can start scheduling an appointment next Tuesday.

The program isn’t new. It’s been around for over two decades and continues to help more and more people each year. Last summer, it helped around one thousand people beat the heat.

In the last few years, even more people have been eligible because the criteria to qualify has changed a little due to COVID. Luckily, this is a state funded program and there’s really no limit on the amount of people they can help. Based on the heat recently., the Trgovac expects even more people to apply.

“We have a good amount of funding and if that becomes exhausted we can ask the state for additional funds and generally those are available,” Trgovac said.

They do require in person appointments. These are some of the things you’ll need to bring.

Copies of most recent energy bills

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over age 60).

Click here to find out how to qualify for the program.