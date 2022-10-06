YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort to provide nutrition help for Mahoning County senior citizens is getting a boost.

Supporters cut a ribbon, formally marking the partnership between the MYCAP organization and the community group ACTION to sponsor the local Mobile Market.

The van serves as a grocery store on wheels for seniors and others in need across the county.

Directors say the two agencies started working together during the COVID pandemic and that this was an extension of that partnership.

“We’ve worked together to make sure our seniors have the necessities that they need during COVID and stayed engaged with the folks. They weren’t isolated. We increased that kind of socialization that they have so that it has been a very good partnership,” said Shela Triplett with MYCAP.

MYCAP will contribute $55,000 to support the program. The Mobile Market now makes more than 50 stops around Mahoning County every month.