Valley program pays candidates to job train

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of “now hiring” signs out, and a Regional program is aimed at making sure local workers are trained to fill manufacturing positions.

Work Advance is a program that sets a job applicant up for success. The Department of Labor has supplied $2.5 million to the Mahoning Valey Manufacturers Coalition to recruit and train candidates.

The first class still has open spots.

“It’s an opportunity to grow in skills and get a job that really sustains the individuals and their families,” said Emily McHenry, spokesperson for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries.

It also includes benefits and incentives for people who are successful. You get paid while going through the training program. The goal is landing a job in manufacturing.

“We are going to advocate for you. We are going to prepare you, to present you to Extrudex, so why wouldn’t you take this opportunity,” said Marilyn Montes, director of operations and compliance for Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP).

Extrudex is a manufacturer looking for entry-level workers who want an opportunity to advance. The company works with aluminum, shaping it into forms for different industries. Don’t be intimidated. Just be willing to learn. All of the training is available.

“A lot of things are automated, computerized, so I think it’s important to give it an opportunity. Look at it and try it. It’s giving this area hope,” Montes said.

You learn the skills of the trade but also how to be successful in the workforce. The support lasts even after you get hired. The goal is for you to be successful, today, tomorrow, and a long time down the road.

“You get a step up, you get help, you get support, you get trained. Now, you have a career pathway that you can follow in multiple steps of your life,” said Art Daly, senior vice-president Eastern Gateway Community College, Youngstown campus.

For more information contact the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. Information is also available from Eastern Gateway Community College, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, or MYCAP.

