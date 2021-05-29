Valley pools set to open during rainy Memorial Day weekend

Firestone Pool opens to the public on a rainy Saturday

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Typically, this weekend marks the opening for local pools and lakes.

But with Saturday’s weather, it’s highly doubtful anyone is swimming.

Firestone Park’s pool was open to the public Saturday, but only for scheduling events, swimming lessons and buying pool passes.

“As far as I can remember, yes — I have never worn sweats to opening day before. It’s pretty darn cold,” said Firestone Park pool manager Terry Schaffer.

Saturday was supposed to be a free swimming day for the public, but it has been moved to Monday. The pool will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m.

