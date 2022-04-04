LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – We are a month away from the Ohio primary election on May 3. During this time of the year, boards of elections are looking for poll workers. We sat in on training for poll workers and explain what the job consists of.

About 20 polling location managers sat in on a training session on Monday with the deputy director of the Columbiana County Board of Elections, Bryce Miner. They went through things such as working the different machines and issues that might come up on election day.

“Our voting location managers are the bosses on election day, out in the precinct, and we teach them how to be successful on election day and work with the other poll workers to have a great day,” Miner said.

There aren’t many changes from last November. Monday was mostly a refresher course for experienced workers. It lasted about an hour but it was still important to have the course.

“There’s so many questions answered. Every time they have one of these and if you have ideas, you can share them with everyone else in the class,” said poll worker Mary Landis.

Every year, boards of elections try to get the word out that they need poll workers. Columbiana County has 73 precincts. They’ll usually accept people until the day before the election. It’s a challenge they face every year.

“Well, it’s just like any industry is, it’s hard to get people right now. Every election we have to go through the cycle of recruiting,” Miner said.

Poll workers start working before the sun comes up and don’t stop until after the sun goes down, but the people who were in the meeting on Monday said they enjoy doing it.

“You meet new people. You’re doing your civic duty. I feel it’s important that you make sure that the elections are run correctly and Ohio does an excellent job,” said poll worker Joyce Bailey.

“A lot of people have the wrong ideas about going to the polls and voting. They’re always saying, ‘This one cheated. That one cheated.’ If you’re a good poll worker, there’s no chance of that,” Landis said.

The Columbiana County Board of Elections can be reached at 330-424-1448.

Trumbull County has 158 precincts and 55 voting locations. The board of elections said a perfect number of poll workers would be over 600. Poll workers get paid $150 and training is included. The Trumbull County Board of Elections can be reached at 330-369-4050.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections has yet to respond to our request for its numbers. It can be reached at 330-783-2474.

If you wish to become a poll worker, simply call your local board of elections.