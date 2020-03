The Mahoning County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers to work the May primary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers to work the May primary.

Workers will be paid $179 to $214 for the day. Polls open at 6:30 am. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Workers will be trained ahead of the March 17 election.

Anyone interested can visit the Mahoning County Board of Elections, 345 Oak Hill Avenue to sign up or call (330) 783-2474.