STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- One local police department is looking to expand their team.

Struthers Police wants to hire officers in March.

These are full time positions you can apply to. Before you can become an eligible candidate, you must first pass a couple of tests. The first step is taking a traditional sit down exam.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said that he believes that the test isn’t hard.

“It’s not too difficult from what I understand. Anyone that successfully completes that with a 70% or more, will be eligible for our physical agility test,” Roddy said.

The written test will be held on March 1 at the Mayor’s office on Elm Street in Struthers. They are looking to hire full time patrolmen. The starting salary is around $40,000.

The Struthers Police department has 16 full time members on staff. But now, the police and the city are looking to expand some services in the department.

“So there’s some things that we’ve been working with the police department and Chief Roddy to add some traffic cars and maybe some warrant services to just do a little bit more on our end,” said Struthers mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Anyone who passes the tests, but may not get the positions open will be placed on an eligibility list. The department will pull from that list if other positions open up.