PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- According to the Morning Journal, the chief of Perry Township Police is retiring.

Chief Mike Emigh’s retirement is effective June 30, but his last day of work is this Friday. He will use sick and vacation days to ride out the remaining time.

Emigh has been with the department since 1991. He was named chief in 2008.

Sergeant Richard Kimble will take over Saturday.

Emigh said the township is in good hands with Sergeant Kimble.