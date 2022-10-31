BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion.

Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner.

Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.

“I wouldn’t mind going on vacation. We went on our honeymoon in Punta Cana, and I’d love to go back,” Hanson said.

The cash payout for the jackpot is estimated at $497 million. The drawing is Monday night just before 11 p.m.