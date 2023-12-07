TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three local passengers in a van driven by an Uber driver were involved in a fatal crash Wednesday in Florida.

A 22-year-old man is facing felony murder charges after he crashed a stolen Ford Mustang head-on into an Uber driver’s van near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, killing the Uber driver and one passenger, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Florida Highway Patrol’s help after a stolen Ford Mustang rammed an HSCO patrol car and fled southbound on Interstate 275 around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the Mustang driver hit an FHP vehicle when he reached the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The driver continued to the top of the bridge before turning around. Troopers said the driver rammed the FHP vehicle again before he sped off and started driving the wrong way on I-275.

Soon after, the Mustang driver crashed head-on with a Dodge Caravan at mile marker 13 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s northern rest area.

Troopers said an Uber driver, a 33-year-old man from Bradenton, was in the Caravan with three passengers who were visiting from Columbiana, Ohio.

The Uber driver and a 52-year-old passenger died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man both suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The Mustang driver, identified as 22-year-old Leosvany Arias Roman of Hialeah, was also seriously injured in the crash.

The 27-year-old trooper who tried to stop Roman suffered minor injuries when his FHP vehicle was rammed.

The FHP said Roman is facing charges of felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravating fleeing and eluding involving death, driving with a suspended license and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway were shut down for about eight hours due to the crash.

Names of the local victims have not been released.