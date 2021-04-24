Valley participates in 20th National Drug Take Back Day

It's a way for people to properly dispose of unused prescription medications

(WKBN) – On Saturday, several communities participated in National Drug Take Back Day, and unused medications were dropped off at specific locations across the Valley.

It’s the 20th time the Drug Enforcement Administration has done this. It’s a way for people to properly dispose of unused prescription medications.

Last take back day in October, nearly 500 tons of unwanted drugs were collected.

Taking back these unused drugs helps prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.

“It keeps it out of the hands of maybe younger children that can come into the residence and find maybe mom or dad’s or grandpa’s prescriptions laying around that are no longer being used,” said Aaron Young, patrolman for the Canfield Police Department.

All prescriptions dropped off are then given to the local DEA office who secures them and eventually takes them for destruction.