Valley organizations hold pro-life program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Men and Women United for Life and the Diocese of Youngstown’s office of pro-life, marriage and family life held a program Sunday night.

“‘Blessed One’: Every life matters from conception to natural death” was the title of the program.

It featured three key speakers: The Most Reverend David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, Pastor Waler Moss, author of “Why I am a Pro-Life Black Pastor,” and Tia Ciferno, from Bella Women’s Venter all spoke.

One of the organizers believed it’s important for people to know what their views are.

“October is Respect for Life month. So we try in the church to be really respecting and bringing those issues to people’s minds,” said Men and Women United for Life director Judy Welsh.

According to Welsh, these types of event help celebrate life as well as provide alternative information to those who may need it.