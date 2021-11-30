Valley organizations decorate 55 trees for festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mill Creek MetroParks is ready to start its holiday celebration, which is sponsored by WKBN and free for everybody.

Winter Celebration starts Saturday at Fellows Riverside Gardens. On Tuesday, the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities putting together its tree for the Festival of Trees display.

Other organizations like the Daughters of the American Revolution were also putting the decorations on their trees.

In total, 55 trees are being decorated by organizations across the Mahoning Valley.

“It’s a way for them to spread the word to our many, many visitors through the month of December on what their organization has to offer and how they might help,” said educator Lynn Zocolo.

This is the 20th year for the Winter Celebration: Festival of Trees. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day but Mondays, through Jan. 7.

The first three Saturdays in December, the display hours are being extended until 7 p.m. for guests to experience the Winter Nights outdoor light display.