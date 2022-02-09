MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN)- A new facility is available to help adults with disabilities find work.

It’s called the Causeway at Mineral Ridge. It opened Monday and it is owned by a company called TWi, who is based in Canton.

This is their first facility here in Valley. The goal is to teach people with disabilities vocational skills to help get them jobs.

The people they work with go to certain areas. Each area is set up to teach them the skills they need.

They have a hospitality area to help learn how to make a bed and clean.

There’s a kitchen that’s equipped to teach people how to cook. Then they have a restaurant set up so people can act as a server and learn skills like customer service, dealing with money and working a cash register.

They can also learn how to make a bed, do laundry, cook food. Even customer service skills, stocking shelves and doing inventory. They also learn to type and build their resume.Once they go through the program, they work with businesses to help place them in the actual working environment.

The Causeway will service anyone who has a developmental disability, from intellectual, to autism to someone who down syndrome.

TWi Chief Operating Officer Lorie Hines talked about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

“When companies hire people who disabilities something happens to the moral of the company. If I’m working along side someone that has a disability then that person tends to be happy. There attendance is amazing, their work ethic is strong, and that promotes that within the business itself,” Hines said.

And with COVID-19 and a lot of businesses looking for staffing help, Hines said this is the perfect opportunity for them.

“In a competitive work environment it can sometimes be difficult when our folks are competing with someone else. Even though I’d stand most of our folks up to other people, but in this environment its just such a great solution to the needs that people have,” Hines said.

Anyone who has a disability just needs to call their case worker and let them know they want to see the Causeway at Mineral Ridge.

Interested business can call TWi at 330-479-3399