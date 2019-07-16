Valley organization fights against Enterprise Park project by Eastwood Mall

Friends of the Mahoning River says the project will not create any new jobs and harm wetlands

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The site of the proposed Enterprise Park project sits just north of the Eastwood Mall.

Its 55 acres would include medical facilities, office buildings and residential and other commercial developments.

The Cafaro Company, which owns the Eastwood Mall, and developers of Enterprise Park hope the project will spark economic development in the area.

But, other members of the community see the proposal as causing more harm than good.

Friends of the Mahoning River met Monday night at the Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown to lay out their next steps in fighting against the Enterprise Park project.

The group says the project will only benefit the Cafaro Company, will not create any new jobs and will permanently harm the wetlands surrounding the stretch of Mosquito Creek in Howland Township.

The group plans to continue the fight with the Ohio EPA and with the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The 404 permit with the Army Corps of Engineers… and at the same time we are also, as I said, we are going to file an appeal for the 401 permit application that was approved already by the Ohio EPA,” said Patricia Dunbar, president of Friends of the Mahoning River.

The group would like to see the Cafaro Company develop on land that is less sensitive, such as next to the current St. Joseph’s Hospital, next to the Kent State-Trumbull campus or on the old St. Joe’s campus on Tod Avenue.

Friends of the Mahoning River plans on making their appeals within the upcoming few weeks.