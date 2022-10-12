SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- This week is celebrating emergency room nurses who are on the front lines of healthcare.

WKBN spoke with a nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center who has been a nurse for nearly 30 years.

Cindy Bakos said she was going to college for something else but didn’t like it, and landed on nursing. She settled into being an emergency room nurse a few years later.

She tells me it’s chaotic, but she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“No matter what’s going on its non stop and patients continuously come in all day every day you know, morning noon and night and that’s exactly what we’re here for,” said Bakos.

She said it’s great to be recognized and appreciated by nurses week for her work.

Emergency room nurses are on the front lines, taking in patients all day, every day,

something COVID made even more challenging.

“That was challenging because not only were we an emergency department but we were providing a lot of nursing care that’s typically done on the inpatient side of things,” said Bakos.

Bakos tells me though COVID remains a challenge, they’ll continue to take care of patients like they always do.