Valley neighbors, health experts react to Ohio curfew

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of people were awaiting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order Tuesday wondering if he would shut businesses down.

They are not closed, but some are limited.

A week ago, the governor put shutting down bars, restaurants and gyms on the table. Instead of closing, he imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

For Some people, a curfew and not closure means being able to keep their jobs.

“I’m glad things didn’t just shut down because I would most likely be without a job, working in the restaurant industry,” said Teresa Straw, of Niles.

While the order won’t cause a big change for most people, one person we talked to doesn’t see a curfew helping.

“I don’t see where that is gonna do any good. That is not gonna change anything, having people in by 10 o’clock,” said John Mahle, of Lake Milton

Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kravec said it’s less about the time at which the curfew starts and more about having fewer hours for socializing.

“I think the intent is to reduce the amount of time that people might be gathering. I don’t think it’s the time of day. Nothing changes, magically, at 10 o’clock,” Kravec said.

Kravec said the number of people in the hospital has to do gown.

“This is about what it was like in mid-March. The term flattening the curve to reduce the number of people in the hospitals to not overwhelm the hospitals. We are back at that point,” Kravec said. “We weren’t in the summer, we weren’t in the fall, we are back at that point now.”

It’s not just sick patients in the hospitals. It’s the impact on health care workers, too.

“The more patients that are sick, and the more medical professionals are sick, the tougher this gets,” Kravec said.

Whether its shutting down or slowing down, Kravec says something has to be done.

“We could argue whether or not that they are the right ones or the right orders of what he is doing, but we’re doing measures to reduce hospitalizations,” he said.

There is a lag in the numbers, Kravec said, and a lot of cases in the hospital now are from around the end of October and Halloween, which makes him concerned about holiday gatherings next week.

