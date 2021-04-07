Valley natives earn spot on Forbes’ ‘World’s Billionaire’s List’

(WKBN) – Forbes is out with its annual “World’s Billionaires List,” and once again, two Valley natives are among the richest on Earth.

They are Denise Debartolo York and Edward Debartolo, Jr.

Denise comes in first at number 859. She’s on the list as “Denise York and Family,” with a total net value of $3.5 billion.

They own more than 90 percent of the San Francisco 49ers. York took control of the 49ers in 2001 from her brother, who found himself in legal trouble after owning the team for 23 years.

Her husband John, a pathologist, founded DeYor Laboratories in Youngstown, before selling it to Corning.

Edward comes in at number 1,362 with $2.3 billion.

The real estate magnate founded and heads up DeBartolo Holdings. He joined his father’s real estate company in his 20s and later directed its merger with Simon Property Group.

He now lives in Tampa, Florida.

Forbes has Amazon founder Jeff Bezos listed at number one on its list, worth an estimated $177 billion.

He’s followed by Elon Musk, of Tesla and SpaceX, and Bernard Arnault and Family, who oversee brands like Sephora and Louis Vuitton.