CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles native has returned to the area after 15 years and is helping the next generation achieve their performing arts dreams.

Shiloh Hart is starting the Hart’s School of Performing Arts at Kent State Trumbull this fall to mentor and help high-schoolers who want to pursue all aspects of theater ranging from singing, dancing and acting to things like set and lighting design.

“There’s not a whole lot out there that caters to all performing arts. I feel like you see a lot of singing and acting and dancing but there is so much more to the theater,” said Hart.

She wants to give kids mentorship and structure after school they might not have otherwise and said while lots of kids have fun in high school plays, it’s a great chance for kids who want to pursue theatre after high school but might not have access to a performing arts school.

“I just thought it was an excellent opportunity to take everything I’ve learned over the years and gone through when I was in high school and bring it back to this area,” said Hart.

Hart said she went to a performing arts school in Akron when she was 14, and she wants to give kids an opportunity she wished she had growing up.

“Not everyone is able to get their child over an hour away for an arts education, especially in high school,” said Hart.

Hart is starting out with just a few high schoolers for her 8-week program — right now, she’s the only one teaching but she eventually wants to teach middle and elementary schoolers.

She’s also bringing in guest teachers some of who she’s met throughout her performance career who kids might not be able to learn from otherwise.

“One artist I’m bringing in was on a Showtime show called The Effects, and he’s coming to work with the students. Another coach I’m bringing in, she’s a studio artist and she’s all over the place between Cleveland and Columbus and Akron performing her own music,” said Hart.

Most of all, Hart said she hopes the kids develop connections and skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

Auditions will be starting in a few weeks. For more information click here.

