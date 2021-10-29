Valley native returns after over 10 years to start church in his hometown

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hometown kid from Warren who moved away over a decade ago has come back to plant a church in his hometown and help the community that helped him growing up.

“I actually spent a lot of time in this parking lot outside of the building here just hanging out, connecting with people. So it’s really cool to kind of come full circle,” Andrew Pitts said.

Pitts and his family moved back to Warren from Indianapolis in June and they are working with a church out of Kinsman called Rock of Grace, an Assemblies of God affiliated church.

They recently bought a 130-year-old church building that has served the City of Warren since 1895 and completely renovated it top-to-bottom.

Pitts said the church was also a symbol of hope to community members through the years.

“Even through things like The Great Depression, they fed people regularly, even through times of war, all of the ups and downs of the economy, this church has been here every step of the way,” Pitts said.

As the pastor, Pitts plans to offer financial classes, addiction recovery programs and parenting classes on top of their Sunday services. They also have other ministry opportunities in the works.

“We’ve converted the basement to a kids ministry center that is just getting to be finished up here in the next week or so. So there will be an awesome place for not just babies, toddlers, but anyone K-5th grade to come on Sundays and receive ministry,” Pitts said.

Through the renovations, they kept the parts of the building that make it special, like the stained glass windows and architectural features to create a mix of modern and traditional design.

“We’re hoping it turns out beautiful and that it’s something that the community can really fall in love with and see once again as a source of hope and a beacon of light for this city,” Pitts said.

The church, which is on Vine Avenue, is set to open Jan. 2, 2022. Anyone with questions can call the church at 330-924-4421.