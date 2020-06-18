Valley musicians raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital through virtual concerts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local bands are taking part in a virtual concert series to raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.
Starting Friday, the half-hour concerts will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on the Rock for Kids Facebook page.
Here is the schedule for the upcoming concert series:
- June 19 – The Acoustic Jones
- June 29 – Leanne Binder and Rajma McKenzie
- July 3 – Haymaker
- July 10 – The Huckin Fillbillys
Rock for Kids was a day-long music festival held between 2014 and 2016, raising more than $16,700.
The virtual series will allow fans to enjoy music from these local artists and raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital from the safety of their own homes.