Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Valley musicians raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital through virtual concerts

Local News

The half-hour concerts will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on the Rock for Kids Facebook page

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Akron Childrens Hospital Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local bands are taking part in a virtual concert series to raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Starting Friday, the half-hour concerts will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on the Rock for Kids Facebook page.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming concert series:

  • June 19 – The Acoustic Jones
  • June 29 – Leanne Binder and Rajma McKenzie
  • July 3 – Haymaker
  • July 10 – The Huckin Fillbillys

Rock for Kids was a day-long music festival held between 2014 and 2016, raising more than $16,700.

The virtual series will allow fans to enjoy music from these local artists and raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital from the safety of their own homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award