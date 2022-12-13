YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Valley native Cara DeChurch is taking her love of music, and doing what she can to give back to the community.

Cara was introduced to SMARTS by friends, and since then she’s been teaching classes at the free art school.

Now she is taking it a step further, by hosting a Christmas benefit concert this month at the Youngstown Playhouse.

SMARTS stands for Students Motivated by the Arts. The community-based school provides free art classes to the community.

Cara says she is proud to work with the organization. She says it gives kids, and even adults a chance to try a variety of classes. Something that many kids don’t always have easy access to.

“Not everybody has access or the opportunity just to try something and see if they like it. A lot of times you have to pay for something and you’re committed to it for around a year and if you don’t like it, well, that’s on you,” said DeChurch.

Cara is taking the opportunity of hosting the concert to also promote her new Christmas album she recorded. It includes an original song called “Smells like Snow”. The concert is at the Youngstown Playhouse on December 17th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $15 and $20. Tickets can be purchased here.