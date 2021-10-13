Valley mourns death of area pastor

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An area pastor has passed away, according to a Facebook post made by the church.

Pastor Lock P. Beachum, Jr. was the pastor of Victory Christian Center Liberty Campus for more than 10 years. On Wednesday, the church announced his passing online stating:

“There is no greater pain than a loved one who our Lord calls home. Our beloved Pastor, Friend and Spiritual Father Lock P. Beachum, Jr. transitioned to his home in glory to be with our Lord! Although we mourn the loss, we do not mourn as those without Hope. For we know our Pastor loves Jesus Christ with his whole heart and is now in His presence eternally. This is a time to mourn, yet we also rejoice in the life and legacy our Pastor has left and the thousands of lives he has impacted…this is Legacy. Please continue to pray and lift up the entire Beachum Family, especially; First Lady Gloria, Brandon, Patterson, Nyomi, Mom and Dad Beachum during this time. We honor our Pastor Lock P. Beachum, Jr. as we love and pray for his family and church family.” Victory Christian Center at Liberty

The church also announced it will not have its usual Wednesday bible study this week.