From Left to Right: Zachary Svette, Executive Director, Trumbull County MetroParks, John Brown Jr., Trumbull County MetroParks, Board Member, and Kris Kriebel, Health Educator CHC Coordinator, Trumbull County Combined Health District

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN)- The Trumbull County Metro Parks District and the Trumbull County Combined Health District have announced that upgrades and additions have been made to the area.

Swings have been added and the walking trail has been updated in Swift MetroPark.

The project was funded by a grant through the 2020 Creating Healthy Communities grant program.

The mission of Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) is to prevent and reduce chronic disease nationwide.