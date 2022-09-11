EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – September 11, a day to remember our fallen soldiers.

Sunday morning Beaver Local Highschool is holding a Memorial Stair Climb Event for The Tunnels to Towers foundation.

This event is to raise money for The Tunnels For Towers Foundation.

The Tunnels for Towers Foundation is to honor firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his life to save others on September 11, 2001.

The Glenmoore VFD organized the event.

A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. today we remember and honor those who lost their lives.

There are other September 11 events happening throughout the Valley.

The Austintown Beautification Committee is hosting a Mahoning Valley 9/11 ceremony at noon at the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown.

The Austintown Fitch High School Band & Concert Choir will perform, plus there will be a 21 gun salute.

Also, in Trumbull county, in front of the Vienna fire department, there will be a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

They have music from the Mathews High School Band as well as two large beams from the Twin Towers on display for you to see as we remember Sunday.

Noelle Haynes and Samantha Bender contributed to this report.