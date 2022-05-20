BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates is expanding services at one of its offices.

A groundbreaking was held Friday on a new 37-thousand square-foot office building on Crossroads Drive in Boardman. It will be connected to its surgery center as part of a new outpatient musculoskeletal campus.

YOA has a location on Tippecanoe Road, but services at that location will move into the new facility attached to the surgery center.

Chief Operating Officer Taylor Cera said once it’s done, all services in Mahoning County will be in one building.

“The value that we’re going to offer to the community is that this will be a one-stop-shop for musculoskeletal care. Everything from conservative treatments to the surgical intervention with our surgery center attached to Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates,” said COO Taylor Cera.

The new medical facility is expected to be completed and operating by fall 2023.