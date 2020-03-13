Valley mayors gather together to detail plan for COVID-19 outbreak

Mayors from Youngstown, Warren, Campbell, Struthers and Lowellville will be at the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayors of several cities in the Valley will gather together Friday to help keep residents up to date on what is being done locally to help contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, Struthers Mayor Catherine Cercone-Miller, Lowellville Mayor James Iudiciani, and Campbell Mayor Nicholas Phillips will all speak at the Covelli Centre at 10 a.m.

The city health commissioner for Youngstown will join the mayors for the press conference.

