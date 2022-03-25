YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bookworms in the Valley are about to have two renovated spaces to read.

The $27 million renovations at the Youngstown Library on Wick Avenue are almost complete. The new addition is set to open in June. It includes a large conference room and a culinary center where the library hopes to hold farmer’s market events and cooking events.

“That will include a 125-seat meeting space and event center as well as our culinary literacy center, which is a hands-on teaching kitchen,” said Executive Director Aimee Fifarek.

The renovations also include a brand-new teen and kids space that is already open to the public. The library is also renovating the historic original building from 1910, including the original steps and a skylight. There will also be an outdoor space. Fifarek hopes the space will help unify the community.

“As more things go online, the purpose of the physical building is to be a gathering spot and a connector,” Fifarek said. “As a library, we always connect people with the resources they need to have a wonderful life and achieve their goals.”

Meanwhile, renovations at the Warren public library are still underway. They are waiting on a couple of items, including bookshelves, to reopen.

The kids and teen space in the library is nearly complete. It’s set to open sometime this spring, barring a few supply chain issues.

“Right now, our issue is shelving. The shelving was supposed to be here last week, actually, and now we just don’t know when. We haven’t got a firm date yet, so we’re at their mercy,” said Executive Director Jim Wilkins.

The original part of the building has been completely gutted and will house some meeting spaces and the adult collection. There will also be more parking for visitors and patio space for the summer.

The Warren library renovation is costing just under $6 million.

“The old part of the building is just getting under renovation. It’s been gutted, but there’s still a lot of work to do, so it’s coming,” Wilkins said.

The library is completely closed, but the bookmobile visits the space on Tuesdays and Thursdays for its residents.