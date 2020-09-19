Valley lawmakers react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Valley lawmakers are reacting to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said “America has lost a giant.”

America has lost a giant tonight. Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented the best of this country. The United States of America is a more just and verdant place because she was in it.



Andrea and my thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family tonight.https://t.co/98royiiK89 — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 19, 2020

Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said Justice Ginsburg “lived a life full of accomplishments and inspired many Americans along her way.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a life full of accomplishments and inspired many Americans along her way. As the 2nd woman appointed to the Supreme Court, she made her mark on America’s jurisprudence over the last quarter-century. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) September 19, 2020

Other politicians and dignitaries reacted to Justice Ginsburg’s death, calling her a “brilliant legal mind” and a “titan of justice.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already calling for a delay in appointing a new justice until after the November election.

