Valley lawmakers at odds over takeaway from Mueller testimony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley lawmakers were quick with their response to Special Counselor Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday before Congress.

Their individual takeaway from the proceedings is so different you might wonder if they were watching the same testimony.

While Democrats were waiting for a bombshell from Mueller, there was no revealing moment in the testimony. Mueller kept to the contents of his vast report and at times was evasive to many questions, especially when it came to any charges that could or would be filed against President Donald Trump on alleged obstruction of justice or impeachment.

“I am not going to comment on that,” Mueller said.

Mueller did say his report does not exonerate Trump on obstruction and said charges could be explored after his term as president.

Valley representatives Tim Ryan, D-13th, and Bill Johnson, R-(6th), both issued statements following Mueller’s testimony.

Johnson said the testimony was a reminder of how “compromised” the investigation was from the beginning.

“As expected, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller said nothing new today. There was certainly no “bombshell,” despite the embarrassing attempts by Congressional Democrats and the mainstream media to create news designed to undermine President Trump. If anything, these hearings served as a pointed reminder of how compromised this investigation was from the very beginning…maybe this will finally be the end in the House Democrats’ effort to find something, anything, they can use against President Trump. – Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6th District

Ryan pointed to the fact that Mueller refused to exonerate the President and said Democrats need to “immediately start impeachment hearings.”

“Today, Special Counsel Robert Mueller refused to exonerate President Trump. We heard that clearly and concisely from Robert Mueller, and no matter what the President tweets, that is the truth. Today’s hearing underscores one thing: we need to immediately start impeachment hearings. President Trump obstructed justice on more than one occasion, and Congress has a constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight of the Executive Branch. Actions have consequences. No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. – Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th District